Democrats in key battleground giving Biden space on Israel

PITTSBURGH — Two Democrats from battleground-state Pennsylvania said Wednesday that the US should let Israel make its own military decisions, a sign that President Joe Biden’s party is giving his administration space as fighting escalates in the Middle East.

Sen. Bob Casey and Rep. Chris Deluzio said in interviews that they support Israel’s ability to respond to Hezbollah in Lebanon as well as to Iran and Hamas in Gaza. Both Casey and Deluzio urged restraint as needed amid worries about growing unrest in the region, but they made clear they want to see continued US support for Israel’s military.

“They’ve got to be able to make their own national security determinations. We give them a lot of military support, and I’ll continue to support that,” Casey said. “They have to have a response to the Iranians to show the Iranians and other extremist groups in the region and in regimes like Iran that they’re going to push back hard.”

AD

Deluzio said that it’s just not “realistic to ask the Israelis to take no action in the face of a now multifront war and the Iranians themselves lobbing missiles at them.”

Both Casey and Deluzio, a member of the Progressive Caucus, are locked in tough reelection races in a state where Jewish voters are a critical swing bloc this fall. Their remarks less than a month out from the election are a strong signal that the progressive pushback the Biden administration faced after Israel’s initial offensive in Gaza may not flare as much this fall.

The State Department said this week that it supports Israel stepping up its attack on Hezbollah.