Truist is in talks to sell its insurance business for $10 billion

Regional bank Truist is in talks to sell its giant insurance brokerage to private-equity firm Stone Point for about $10 billion, an early consequence of new, tighter regulations meant to avoid another run of bank failures.

Stone Point earlier this year bought 20% of the business and is now negotiating to acquire the rest, people familiar with the matter said.

Truist Insurance Holdings says it’s the seventh-largest insurance broker in the world. The stake sale in February, which included money from Emirati sovereign fund Mubadala, valued it at $14.5 billion. It’s not clear whether the current deal would include other investors.

Talks are ongoing, the people said, and a deal may hinge on Stone Point’s ability to scrounge up enough debt in a market that’s been skittish on buyout loans.

A spokesman for Truist declined to comment. Stone Point did not respond to requests for comment.