In Global South, leaders strike a different tone on Israel-Gaza conflict

Jenna Moon /

Several countries in the Global South and Middle East have aligned themselves with Palestinians after Hamas’s surprise attack against Israel, highlighting the long-running causes behind the violence, striking a different tone to others nations focusing on condemning the militant group that runs the Gaza Strip.

Indonesia’s foreign affairs ministry said that “the root of the conflict, namely the occupation of the Palestinian territories by Israel, must be resolved, in accordance with the parameters agreed upon by the UN.” The Qatari foreign ministry echoed the sentiment, saying that it “holds Israel solely responsible for the ongoing escalation due to its ongoing violations of the rights of the Palestinian people.”