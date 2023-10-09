Israel announces ‘total’ blockade of Gaza

Jenna Moon /

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced Monday that he had ordered a ”complete siege" on Gaza, two days after Hamas launched the biggest attack on Israel in decades.

Gallant said that Hamas-run Gaza would be totally blockaded: No electricity, food, or fuel will be allowed to enter the area. “We are fighting human animals and we are acting accordingly,” he said. Later, Energy Minister Israel Katz ordered water supplies to be cut off.

Approximately 2.1 million Palestinians live in Gaza, and another 2.6 million Palestinians live in the occupied West Bank.