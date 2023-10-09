Harvard professor wins economics Nobel for work on gender paygap

Jenna Moon /

Harvard historian and labor economist Claudia Goldin won the Nobel Prize in Economics on Monday for her work on the gender pay gap and research on women at work.

Goldin is the third woman to receive the prize, but the first to not share the award with male colleagues. “There are still large differences between women and men in terms of what they do, how they’re remunerated and so on,” Goldin told Reuters Monday, calling her win “an award for big ideas and for long term change.”