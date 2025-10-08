Waters nudges banks to help federal workers

As the government shutdown nears its ninth day, Democrats are pushing for assistance to help those affected by the gap in federal paychecks — starting with the top Democrat on the House Financial Services Committee, Rep. Maxine Waters of California.

In a Wednesday letter first shared with Semafor, Waters asked major bank trade associations, like the American Bankers Association and Bank Policy Institute, to work with their members to provide accommodations for customers who may not be able to pay off loans in time due to missed checks. She sent a similar letter to banking regulators earlier this week.

“Through no fault of their own, hundreds of thousands of Federal workers, servicemembers, and Federal contractors have been adversely impacted and may find it difficult to meet their credit obligations while they are not being paid,” Waters wrote.

“Any missed payments caused by the government shutdown could have undue, lasting impacts on their reported creditworthiness, making it difficult for them to obtain future credit or increasing their borrowing costs,” she added.

In addition, Democrats are pushing House Speaker Mike Johnson to take up legislation that would ensure military personnel receive their next paycheck, set for Oct. 15, if the government is not funded in advance of that date. Johnson said Wednesday that he would not bring lawmakers back to Washington to vote on it.