Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, Every Weekday
Sign up

Tesla price cuts leave investors underwhelmed

Oct 8, 2025, 6:51am EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
Tesla logo.
Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo/Reuters

Tesla unveiled lower-cost versions of its most popular models in order to boost flagging sales in the face of Chinese dominance in the global EV sector.

The end of US subsidies has hit the industry, and carmakers around the world are “falling back in love with petrol,” the Financial Times reported.

Ford, General Motors, and Honda are all betting on a longer future for internal combustion engines, while calls are growing for an EU ban on petrol by 2035 to be relaxed. Only China continues to go all-in on electric cars, raising fears that the West could fall behind: Tesla’s moves left investors underwhelmed.

A chart showing the US’ EV market share.
Tom Chivers
AD