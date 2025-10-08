Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal
Africa newsletter icon
From Semafor Africa
In your inbox, 3x per week
Sign up

Tanzanian gold exports surge to $4.3B

Oct 8, 2025, 8:34am EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
Gold bars.
Arko Datta/File Photo/Reuters

Tanzania’s gold exports rose to $4.3 billion in the year to August, 36% up on a year ago, according to the country’s central bank, as the precious metal surged to record highs.

The price of gold topped $4,000 per ounce for the first time on Tuesday — 50% higher than last year, an increase that helped gold become the country’s top export earner.

However, analysts warned that a reliance on foreign investors and joint ventures mean a large part of gold export revenues leave Tanzania’s economy. “The long-term goal should be building local capacity,” Gorah Abdallah, a lecturer at the Tanzania Institute of Accountancy, told The Citizen.

The price of gold, a safe haven asset in times of global uncertainty, has been driven up by factors including expectations of a US Federal Reserve rate cut and the US government shutdown.

Alexander Onukwue
AD