Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal
Africa newsletter icon
From Semafor Africa
In your inbox, 3x per week
Sign up

Madagascar appoints army general as new PM amid protests

Oct 8, 2025, 8:34am EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
Military general Ruphin Fortunat Zafisambo, the new prime minister of Madagascar.
Military general Ruphin Fortunat Zafisambo, the new prime minister of Madagascar. Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters.

Madagascar’s president appointed an army general as prime minister, days after expressing fears of a coup, as anti-government protests entered a third week.

The rallies organized by Gen Z Mada, a movement that began online, have taken inspiration from other youth-led protests around the world including in Morocco, Nepal, and Peru.

The unrest on the island nation, triggered by power cuts and water shortages, has grown to reflect wider public anger over inequality, a cost-of-living crisis, and unemployment. Protesters are calling for President Andry Rajoelina to resign.

Madagascar is one of the poorest countries in sub-Saharan Africa: GDP per capita fell from $812 in 1960 to $461 in 2025, according to the World Bank. The bank estimates that two-thirds of the population are living in extreme poverty — less than $3 a day.

Preeti Jha
AD