Madagascar appoints army general as new PM amid protests

Madagascar’s president appointed an army general as prime minister, days after expressing fears of a coup, as anti-government protests entered a third week.

The rallies organized by Gen Z Mada, a movement that began online, have taken inspiration from other youth-led protests around the world including in Morocco, Nepal, and Peru.

The unrest on the island nation, triggered by power cuts and water shortages, has grown to reflect wider public anger over inequality, a cost-of-living crisis, and unemployment. Protesters are calling for President Andry Rajoelina to resign.

Madagascar is one of the poorest countries in sub-Saharan Africa: GDP per capita fell from $812 in 1960 to $461 in 2025, according to the World Bank. The bank estimates that two-thirds of the population are living in extreme poverty — less than $3 a day.