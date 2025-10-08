JP Morgan CEO says bank’s AI investment has already paid off

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon said the money the bank has poured into AI has already begun paying for itself.

The company invests about $2 billion a year in AI, but has reduced headcount and improved efficiency to save at least the same amount, Dimon told Bloomberg.

The CEO has long been bullish on AI, suggesting it could mean that future generations “are going to live to 100 [and]... probably be working three-and-a-half days a week.”

Still, “businesses aren’t yet sure if the benefits of AI services are worth what tech firms want to charge for them,” The Information wrote, and economists have long predicted shorter work weeks — John Maynard Keynes famously suggested the idea in 1930 — to little avail.