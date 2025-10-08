Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal
Principals newsletter icon
From Semafor Principals
In your inbox, every weekday morning
Sign up

Hawley calls for special prosecutor to probe Biden-era FBI

Oct 8, 2025, 5:03am EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
Josh Hawley
Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

An FBI document showing the bureau reviewed metadata of GOP lawmakers during Jan. 6 investigations has lawmakers asking the Trump administration to investigate the Biden-era Justice Department.

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., wants Attorney General Pam Bondi to appoint a special prosecutor to probe the FBI after he showed up on the list following his vote against certifying the 2020 election.

“Move it out of the line of the partisan tit-for-tat, put a special prosecutor in there and give him or her full authority to figure out exactly what happened,” Hawley told Semafor. “And maybe make some recommendations about how the FBI and DOJ need to be reformed.”

Other Republicans aren’t quite there, despite grievances with the FBI. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said he is “open-minded” while Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., deferred to the DOJ: “I’ll leave that up to them.”

Burgess Everett
AD