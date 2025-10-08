Hawley calls for special prosecutor to probe Biden-era FBI

An FBI document showing the bureau reviewed metadata of GOP lawmakers during Jan. 6 investigations has lawmakers asking the Trump administration to investigate the Biden-era Justice Department.

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., wants Attorney General Pam Bondi to appoint a special prosecutor to probe the FBI after he showed up on the list following his vote against certifying the 2020 election.

“Move it out of the line of the partisan tit-for-tat, put a special prosecutor in there and give him or her full authority to figure out exactly what happened,” Hawley told Semafor. “And maybe make some recommendations about how the FBI and DOJ need to be reformed.”

Other Republicans aren’t quite there, despite grievances with the FBI. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said he is “open-minded” while Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., deferred to the DOJ: “I’ll leave that up to them.”