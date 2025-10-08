Europe restricts language used to describe non-meat products

The European Parliament voted to restrict the use of words such as “steak,” “burger,” or “sausage” to describe only meat products.

Meat consumption in the EU is down, thanks to high costs and concern over animal welfare and meat’s environmental impact, while plant-based alternatives are on the rise. German producers made 126,500 tons of alternative meat products last year, more than double the 2020 figure.

But a growing backlash from meat producers is influencing politicians worldwide. Several US states have banned lab-grown meat, while the German chancellor this week declared “sausage is not vegan.” Linguists may differ: The terms “veggie burger” and “veggie sausage” have been widely used since the 1980s.