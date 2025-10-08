EU unveils €1B AI plan to challenge US and China

The EU is positioning itself to boost AI adoption — and invest in European research, frontier models, and agents — as the bloc seeks to reduce its reliance on foreign technologies and catch up with the industry-leading US and China.The European Commission announced Wednesday that it will spend €1 billion ($1.17 billion) on its two-pronged strategy to drive local AI research and implement new technologies across public and private sectors.

“External dependencies of the AI stack that can be weaponized, and thereby increasing risks to supply chains by state and non-state actors, make it crucial for the European Union to step up its efforts,” one of the strategies said, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Meanwhile, US-based Anthropic is expanding its reach in Asia, announcing a new office in India, the second-highest global Claude user behind the US. The office — staffed with local AI talent — will partner with Indian entities and deploy AI in education, health care, and agriculture sectors.