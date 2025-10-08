Deloitte’s AI slip-up reveals bigger threat to consulting firms

Deloitte’s Australian branch will issue the government a partial refund worth 440,000 Australian dollars ($290,000) after AI-generated errors were reportedly discovered in a paper it compiled for the client on an agency website.

The 237-page document on automatic penalties in the country’s welfare system included a made-up quote from a court judgement and references to non-existent academic publications. That incorrect information has been removed from the updated report, which now also includes a disclosure that Deloitte used Azure OpenAI to help write it.