China mounts fresh crackdown on online dissent

Chinese censors are ramping up their crackdown on online dissent as internet users become increasingly vocal over the country’s economic slowdown.

Authorities have punished numerous bloggers, including one who observed that China still lags far behind the West in terms of quality of life. The campaign looks to silence “excessively pessimistic sentiment,” according to a government agency. Young people in China face tough prospects: Youth unemployment reached 19% in August, with more than 12 million new college graduates every year competing for too-few jobs.

Meanwhile, thousands have complained of a recent decision by Beijing to attract high-end foreign talent. “We’ve got plenty of talent here already, so I don’t really get it,” one social media user wrote.