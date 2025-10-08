Events Email Briefings
British PM Starmer visits India to boost business ties

Oct 8, 2025, 6:55am EDT
An ad showing Starmer and Modi.
Leon Neal/Pool via Reuters

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is leading a business delegation to India, part of efforts by London to court a fast-growing economy and reduce its vulnerability to protectionism from its biggest trading partners.

Britain has in recent months been hit by US tariffs targeting key export sectors and now faces the prospect of its steel sales to the EU — a major market — being curbed.

The trip won’t be smooth sailing, though. Starmer faces domestic pressure over immigration, and easing visa restrictions is one of India’s key demands. The British leader will also likely ask his counterpart about New Delhi’s seemingly deepening ties with Moscow: India’s prime minister wished Russia’s president a happy birthday this week.

Prashant Rao
