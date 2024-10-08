Why Tanzania is doubling down on elephant hunting

NAIROBI — Tanzanian authorities are keen on issuing more hunting permits despite mounting international pressure for the country to ban elephant trophy hunting in the areas surrounding its border with Kenya.

Legal killings of elephants for sport in northern Tanzania have risen over the last year prompting concerns over a dwindling elephant population. This has led to international conservationist groups calling for a ban on the hunting of cross-border elephants.

While elephant hunting is permitted in Tanzania, it has been illegal in Kenya since 1973. Elephants which roam freely between the border areas have traditionally been protected by a gentleman’s agreement between the two countries, but conservationists say this has been ignored in the past year.

At least five elephants were legally targeted and killed by trophy hunters in northern Tanzania over the previous eight months, according to various conservation groups.

But, in a letter dated Sept. 18, seen by Semafor Africa, senior Tanzanian officials and researchers doubled down on allowing the hunting of elephants in the area. They cited human-wildlife conflicts and the economic benefits derived from hunting.

“Fourteen villagers in the Longido district and more than 500 acres of crops have been trampled,” it reads in part. “At the same time, trophy hunting brings in huge benefits, funding conservation, paying rangers’ salaries, and building water wells, schools and other critical infrastructure for the communities.”

The letter’s authors, who include representatives of the Tanzania Wildlife Management Authority, Tanzania Hunting Operators Association and the MP for Longido, wrote that Tanzania has “transparent hunting regulation” geared towards protecting both wildlife and the communities living alongside them. It was addressed to the executive editor of Science Magazine.

The New York-based journal in June published a letter by more than 20 elephant biologists and conservationists calling for a stop to the hunting of elephants in the borderlands and a harmonized conservation strategy involving Kenya and Tanzania.