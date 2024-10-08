Why Republicans feel … good about Harris’ showing in New York

BINGHAMTON, NEW YORK — When vulnerable Republican congressman Marc Molinaro convened local unions for a rally on Monday, several pro-Kamala Harris groups showed up.

But other labor supporters of Molinaro made their views on the presidential race very clear.

Asked if he would split his ticket between the battleground-seat GOP lawmaker and the Democratic nominee, one union member quipped: “No. I’m not a communist.”

Harris is neck and neck with Donald Trump nationwide, yet polls show the vice president lagging behind Biden’s 2020 performance in this blue state. Those lackluster numbers could prove problematic for Democrats trying to take back the House, since most in the party believe a strong showing in Empire State battleground districts could decide the balance of power in the chamber next year.

The peril for Democrats in New York emerged clearly in recent polling by Siena College, which found that Harris got a 5-point boost after replacing Biden atop the ticket but hadn’t reached his 22-point winning margin of four years earlier. Harris will have no trouble winning New York’s 28 electoral votes next month, but Democrats are hoping for big coattails to pull their House candidates to victory in swing races.

Siena College pollster Steven Greenberg put it succinctly: “Generically, the fact that the top of the ticket is not doing as well at the moment as the top of the ticket did four years ago potentially makes the job of Democrats in marginal swing seats more difficult,” he said.

That has Republicans feeling optimistic about hanging onto the state’s nearly half-dozen most competitive seats. New York Rep. Elise Stefanik said every district they poll shows underperformance at the top of the ticket.

“Kamala Harris is polling worse than where Joe Biden was in 2020. So we think this is a real opportunity, not only to hold those seats but to pick up additional seats,” said Stefanik, a member of GOP leadership.

Stefanik has poured about $6 million into her state’s swing districts through her New York Battleground Fund and other fundraising arms of the GOP, according to a source familiar with the spending. And Democrats are girding for the fight, with 37 field offices throughout seven competitive districts compared to what Republicans call an “unprecedented” five offices.

Even as they stay optimistic, some Democrats aren’t ready to predict that Harris is poised to lift all of their candidates in the state.

Rep. Greg Meeks, who chairs the Queens Democratic Party in New York, told Semafor that “clearly, Harris is not underwater in” Republican Rep. Anthony D’Esposito’s Long Island district. And he contended that she “is also helping” in Rep. Nick LaLota’s Long Island district, despite GOP polls showing the incumbent ahead.

In Molinaro’s district, Meeks added, “Harris is doing fine.” As for the Westchester district where Republican Rep. Mike Lawler is trying to fend off a challenge from former Democratic Rep. Mondaire Jones: “I think there’s something unique about New York 17.”