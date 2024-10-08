Viral performance artist imitates trash

A California-based performance artist has gone viral on TikTok after filming himself imitating pieces of discarded trash. Choreographer Shoji Yamasaki began his series Littered Mvmnts in 2020, mimicking how items of garbage such as takeout bags, old receipts, or candy wrappers dance in the breeze. The split-screen segments have since garnered millions of views.

“I think I’ve always been interested in what we as human beings decide to keep or throw away throughout our lives,” he told the art website Hyperallergic. “You know, we might have differences, we might speak different languages, but trash is something that’s very ubiquitous. We all produce it, and in a way, it unifies us.”