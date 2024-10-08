Maldives makes U-turn toward India

The Maldives president’s maiden trip to India cements New Delhi’s importance to the archipelagic state despite a shaky diplomatic start, analysts said. The visit resulted in India extending a $760 million bailout to the debt-ridden Maldives, and amounted to a “U-turn” for its new president, who was seen as being friendlier with China after campaigning on an “India Out” promise, a Maldivian journalist wrote.

The improving ties reflect Male’s dependency on New Delhi, which “no other country will find easy to fill,” a Maldives analyst told the BBC. The rapprochement could also boost Maldives tourism: A popular Indian travel website reopened bookings to the islands, after suspending them earlier this year.