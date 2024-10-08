Israel expands ground operation in Lebanon

Israel announced an expansion of its week-long ground offensive in Lebanon on Tuesday after conducting airstrikes on the southern suburbs of Beirut overnight.

The Israeli military said it was conducting ”limited, localised, targeted operational activities" inside southwestern Lebanon against Hezbollah sites, using its reserve division.

AD

The move comes as Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned any attacks on the Islamic Republic’s infrastructure would be met with retaliation. Araghchi will visit Saudi Arabia and other Middle Eastern countries starting on Tuesday to discuss regional issues and work on stopping Israel’s “crimes” in Gaza and Lebanon, according to Iran’s ISNA News Agency.