The Earth is entering a “critical and unprecedented new phase” of the climate crisis, an international coalition of scientists warned ahead of the COP29 summit in Azerbaijan next month.
Their annual report found that 25 of the 35 planetary vital signs used to track climate change have reached record extremes: The planet’s average surface temperature is at an all-time high, with 2024 expected to be one of the hottest years ever recorded.
“Ecological overshoot, taking more than the planet can safely give, has pushed the planet into climatic conditions more threatening than anything witnessed even by our prehistoric relatives,” said William Ripple, a professor at Oregon State University’s College of Forestry, adding that it is “imperative” that progress is made at the COP29 talks.
Azerbaijan has vested interests in maintaining fossil fuels
Despite six Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) reports, 28 COP meetings, and countless scientific papers, the world has made “only very minor headway” on fighting climate change, in part because of “stiff resistance” from those who profit financially from fossil fuels, the report argued. Azerbaijan, the host of COP29, has made no commitment to a net zero emissions target and is “doubling down” on fossil fuel extraction, partly to meet increased European demand for natural gas amid the Russia-Ukraine war, Climate Action Tracker noted. Analysis by NGO Global Witness suggests that Azerbaijan’s plans for natural gas extraction over the coming decade would generate carbon dioxide emissions equal to Russia’s entire annual output, Politico reported in April.