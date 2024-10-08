Events Newsletters
Chinese stimulus news disappoints traders after stock surge

Prashant Rao
Prashant Rao
Oct 8, 2024, 7:48am EDT
East Asia
An electric board shows stock indices, written in red, at the Lujiazui financial district in Shanghai.
Aly Song/File Photo/Reuters
Title icon

The News

Chinese authorities insisted the country would meet its economic growth targets, but disappointed traders by stopping short of introducing broader fiscal stimulus.

Stocks had surged in recent weeks after officials outlined plans for major injections of cash to bolster the beleaguered economy, but banks and investors have more recently voiced skepticism that Beijing would back up its rhetoric with action. “Hopes were raised,” one currencies analyst told Reuters, “but the delivery was disappointing.”

Still, there are signs that China’s economy — weighed down by a struggling property sector, huge debt, and high levels of youth unemployment — is gathering momentum: Casino spending, which the Financial Times said was among “the more trustable Chinese real-time economic indicators,” is up 30% year-on-year.

A chart showing the upswing in Chinese stocks since stimulus measures were announced
