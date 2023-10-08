The bots have come for podcasts

Vogt’s experience reflected one of the dirty secrets of the podcast industry, whose growth has come with a wave of growing pains and a shift from hazily-measured host-read advertising to tactics more familiar to the shadier parts of the online ad market.

AD

iBoostReach is part of a cottage industry that has emerged as podcasting has grown in recent years. When Semafor sent the company’s website around to a series of podcast executives, talent agents and hosts, many said that they were not surprised that this business exists, and said major podcast advertisers and audio companies have increasingly worked to spot inflated podcast numbers.

“The two places where it really gets used most are to satisfy a talent’s ego, or to satisfy an advertiser who isn’t really looking too closely at the numbers,” one podcast exec told Semafor.

It’s a topic that is clearly on the minds of some of the top figures in the audio business. In August, the podcast company Libsyn reportedly hosted several briefings for podcast agents to discuss podcast fraud and how to spot audience numbers that have been artificially inflated.

The techniques listed during the sessions are some of the same ones that the major audio companies use to regularly analyze sources of downloads. A podcast executive familiar with the practice told Semafor that iHeartMedia has often examined downloads to see if a large number were coming through the web browser Mozilla Firefox. The audio company believed that disproportionate traffic from this source as a sign that a host or show may be deliberately attempting to juice downloads in order to get an order for another season or a better deal.

But even some major publishers have bought downloads from shady places in recent years. In 2022, Bloomberg reported that the New York Post and iHeartMedia had both purchased ads that played episodes of podcasts during some online video games, boosting the number of podcast downloads — even if they were playing to gamers who were not particularly interested in those podcasts.

AD

“Concerns about ad fraud aren’t new,” Magellan AI CEO Cameron Hendrix told Semafor. “That’s why the industry has ad delivery measurement standards. Filtering out bot traffic is already part of that standard, but there are definitely ways to improve.”