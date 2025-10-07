Trump’s cuts hurt climate tech favored by Big Tech and Big Oil

The Trump administration’s recent decision to rescind nearly $8 billion in funding for innovative energy projects could drive tech and fossil fuel companies to look outside the US for technologies both industries are keen to make use of.

The cuts affected more than 300 projects that received funding from the Department of Energy under the Biden administration, and overwhelmingly targeted projects located in majority-Democrat states.

One of the major casualties of the cuts was carbon removal: About $50 million in funding was rescinded for a range of projects tinkering with different methods for pulling CO2 from the atmosphere. That may come as little surprise, given President Donald Trump’s clear disinterest in mitigating climate change. But while the administration may be skeptical about the merits of such projects for their climate bona fides, carbon removal is nonetheless a growing global industry, driven in large part by interest from high-emissions industries like tech and oil. If the US no longer welcomes it, the carbon removal companies involved seem willing and able to look for a home elsewhere.

One company affected by the cuts was the California startup CarbonCapture Inc., which saw about $16 million withdrawn from three carbon removal projects it was involved in. CarbonCapture was an early beneficiary of the race by tech companies to buy carbon removal credits as a way of erasing their historic emissions, signing a deal with Microsoft back in 2023. But without the federal funding, those three projects — one each in California, Illinois, and Louisiana — are now “dead,” CEO Adrian Corless told Semafor. Even before the cuts, because of the Trump administration’s volatile approach to energy policy, Corless had already made a decision to relocate the company’s biggest-ever pilot plant from Arizona to Canada.

“What happened last week reinforced that we made the right decision and that for the foreseeable future, the US isn’t going to be where we focus our business,” he said. “The US developed itself into, by far, the leader in carbon removal over the past eight or so years. Now it would appear that [the Trump administration] is quite comfortable ceding that leadership role and just stepping away from it.”

