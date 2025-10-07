Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

Price of gold tops $4,000 for first time

Oct 7, 2025, 6:12pm EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
Gold bars
Arko Datta/Reuters

The price of gold topped $4,000 per ounce for the first time on Tuesday, a reflection of the unease plaguing both investors and central banks.

Gold is widely seen as a safe haven asset during turbulent times, and analysts attribute the latest surge to a desire among financiers to move away from US assets, even as stocks have hit new highs: The country’s government shutdown, delaying the release of official government economic data, has particularly heightened anxiety. Billionaire investor Ray Dalio compared the current environment to the inflation-heavy early 1970s, calling gold an “excellent diversifier,” although Bank of America warned of “uptrend exhaustion.”

Jewelry companies have begun raising the alarm over possible price increases afflicting already-weary consumers.

Chart showing gold versus US dollar in 2025.
J.D. Capelouto
AD