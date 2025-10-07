Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, Every Weekday
Sign up

Nobel Prize in Physics awarded for quantum mechanics work

Updated Oct 7, 2025, 7:47am EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
An illustration of the winners.
John Clarke, Michel H. Devoret, and John M. Martinis. Nobel Prize

The Nobel Prize for Physics was awarded for research that showed the impact of quantum mechanics on everyday-sized objects.

Quantum effects were known at the level of atoms, but in the 1980s John Clarke, Michel H. Devoret, and John M. Martinis showed that at very low temperatures, the strange behavior — such as particles moving directly through apparently impassable barriers — could be demonstrated in objects large enough to be held in the hand.

The discovery paved the way for quantum computing and other quantum technologies, and opened the door to several multi-billion-dollar industries. One winner of yesterday’s Physiology prize is yet to be contacted, as he is off the grid, “living his best life” hiking in Idaho.

Tom Chivers
AD