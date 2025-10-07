London’s IPO market bounces back

London’s moribund IPO market is finally showing signs of life. The British capital — which styles itself as a competitor to New York in the world of finance — recently slipped out of the top 20 markets for stock debuts, behind such titans as Oman and Mexico.

But two recent listings, and the announcement of a third, have helped break that drought, while the country’s finance minister this week teamed up with a Goldman Sachs executive to court other firms in a bid to build further momentum. Still, the boss of one company that moved its listing from London to New York told Semafor recently that he had received calls from 10 counterparts asking about the process.

[@portabletext/react] Unknown block type "cta", specify a component for it in the `components.types` prop