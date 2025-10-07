Israel marks anniversary of Oct. 7 Hamas attack

Israel marked the anniversary of the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas attacks that triggered the conflict that has reshaped the Middle East.

The country has won since major victories against regional enemies, including Iran and Hezbollah, but at a huge cost: 67,000 Palestinians have been killed, famine has taken hold in Gaza, and Israel is increasingly isolated.

Other countries’ politics have been affected, too. Zohran Mamdani is likely to be the next mayor of New York City in large part because of his support for Palestinian rights, while governments across Europe have accelerated support for a Palestinian state.

A truce may finally be close, with Israeli and Hamas leaders nearing a ceasefire at talks brokered by US President Donald Trump.