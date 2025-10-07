Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, Every Weekday
Sign up

Trump and Canadian PM Mark Carney meet for trade talks

Updated Oct 7, 2025, 12:32pm EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
Carney and Trump in June.
Carney and Trump in June. Amber Bracken/File Photo/Reuters.

US President Donald Trump met Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on Tuesday, with the countries at loggerheads over trade and Trump’s comments about annexing the country’s northern neighbor.

Canada is the only G7 country not to have reached a trade deal with the US this year; a North American free trade agreement protects Ottawa from some tariffs, but it is still subject to punishing steel duties, among others.

Carney promised to be tough on Trump but Canadian firms are shedding jobs and exports are down. The Canadian leader must walk a tightrope: Trump is deeply unpopular north of the border after repeatedly suggesting making Canada the “51st state.” Polls found that 60% of Canadians say they can never fully trust the US again.

A chart showing Canada’s exports by destination country.
Tom Chivers
AD