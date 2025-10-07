Donald Trump and Brazil’s Lula appear to mend fences after call

US President Donald Trump agreed to meet his Brazilian counterpart Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva after a “very good” call, marking a thaw in relations that were at their worst in decades.

Trump slapped a 50% tariff on Brasília — despite the US having a trade surplus with Brazil — over what he called a “witch hunt” against former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, a Trump ally convicted over a coup plot. Analysts said the call pointed at Trump breaking with Bolsonaro, who doesn’t have a clear path back to the presidency.

Lula welcomed the shift, calling on former spats to be forgotten: “Neither the American nor the Brazilian people can suffer because of our mistakes,” he told TV Mirante.