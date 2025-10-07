Democrats keep Epstein attacks coming during shutdown

House Republicans’ delay in swearing in Rep.-elect Adelita Grijalva, D-Ariz., keeps leaving the door open for Democrats to hit the GOP over the Jeffrey Epstein files.

Rep. Jim McGovern, D-Mass., tried and failed to force Republicans to swear in Grijalva, the last lawmaker needed to compel a vote on the files’ release, during a short session Monday. He told Semafor after that he expects Republicans to change the rules to block the bipartisan Epstein push — “I have no doubt that Speaker [Mike] Johnson will go against everything he has said and find a way to try to derail it” — but said members should still “put them to the test.”

The same day, President Donald Trump declined to rule out pardoning Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell after the Supreme Court decided against hearing her appeal, saying: “I don’t know anything about it.”