Carney to talk tariffs with Trump on second White House trip

President Donald Trump hosts Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney for another meeting today, and tariffs are expected to figure high on the agenda.

Carney’s trip to the White House (his second) is enormously important for Canada, which has struggled to ink a new trade deal with the US as Trump has imposed steep tariffs on a host of Canadian exports, including steel, aluminum, auto exports, and (soon) softwood lumber.

Carney may also have to navigate Trump’s continued calls for Canada to become the 51st state — just last week, the president brought up the topic during a speech to top US generals.

And don’t be surprised if the North American trade deal comes up, as the Trump administration moves forward with its review of the agreement.