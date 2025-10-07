Asian dumpling restaurant becomes US’ highest-earning chain

A dumpling restaurant founded in Taiwan in the 1970s has skyrocketed to become the highest-earning chain in the US. Din Tai Fung opened its first American location in a suburban Los Angeles strip mall a quarter of a century ago, setting off a craze for its signature xiao long bao soup dumplings.

It now has 17 locations in the US, with each on average generating around $27 million in yearly revenue, almost triple what high-end sushi chain Nobu gets from each of its restaurants. “It’s definitely a proud achievement… but it’s really not our ultimate goal,” DTF’s CEO told Bloomberg, adding that, if restaurants focus on providing high-quality experiences, profit “just follows.”