What analyses of Trump and Harris’ economic plans agree on

A new report from a nonpartisan budget watchdog found that both Kamala Harris and Donald Trump’s economic plans would add to the US’ debt. But Trump would increase the deficit — how much federal spending exceeds revenue — by more than twice as much as Harris would.

Harris’ agenda would likely add $3.5 trillion over 10 years, while Trump’s plan would pile on $7.5 trillion, the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget found.

The report is the latest in a string of budget analyses, which, taken together, suggest that both candidates’ plans will likely add to the deficit, but Harris may be a better steward of the national budget.