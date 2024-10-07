US Supreme Court begins new term with its credibility in the spotlight

The US Supreme Court kicked off its nine-month term Monday with major cases lined up about “ghost guns,” trans rights, and pornography, as well as unresolved questions about whether the court will end up playing a decisive role in the upcoming presidential election.

On Tuesday, the court will hear a challenge to a federal rule banning so-called “ghost guns,” untraceable homemade weapons that the Biden administration aims to regulate in the same way it regulates commercial gun sales.

The court will also hear the administration’s challenge to a ban for gender care for minors in Tennessee that could have consequences for transgender youth across the US, along with cases about police use of force and age limits for online pornography.