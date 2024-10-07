Ukraine targets Russian oil as Kyiv seeks to exert pressure on war resources

Ukraine’s military said it struck the largest oil facility in Russian-occupied Crimea Monday, as Kyiv increasingly seeks to target Russia’s energy facilities.

Local officials declared a state of emergency near the depot after large fires broke out, the Russian-installed government said, however, Russian officials did not confirm whether a Ukrainian strike caused the fire.

Ukrainian officials have repeatedly warned that strikes on Russia’s energy facilities are fair retaliatory targets given the Kremlin’s crippling attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.

Meanwhile, on the frontline in Donetsk, Ukraine’s more nimble and technologically advanced forces are increasingly outnumbered by wave after wave of Russian troops, The Wall Street Journal reported. Russia’s army has been advancing at its fastest pace since 2022, although it remains unclear whether the Kremlin can keep up the advance amid rising casualties.