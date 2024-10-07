Ukraine targets Russian oil as Kyiv seeks to exert pressure on war resources

The News
Ukraine’s military said it struck the largest oil facility in Russian-occupied Crimea Monday, as Kyiv increasingly seeks to target Russia’s energy facilities.
Local officials declared a state of emergency near the depot after large fires broke out, the Russian-installed government said, however, Russian officials did not confirm whether a Ukrainian strike caused the fire.
Ukrainian officials have repeatedly warned that strikes on Russia’s energy facilities are fair retaliatory targets given the Kremlin’s crippling attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.
Meanwhile, on the frontline in Donetsk, Ukraine’s more nimble and technologically advanced forces are increasingly outnumbered by wave after wave of Russian troops, The Wall Street Journal reported. Russia’s army has been advancing at its fastest pace since 2022, although it remains unclear whether the Kremlin can keep up the advance amid rising casualties.
Know More
Ahead of the strike Sunday, Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the war had entered a “very important phase,” as Ukraine continues to hold onto parts of Russia. “With sufficient support from our partners, we will be able to pressure Russia in a way that makes them feel that the war brings them nothing,” he said.
Kyiv is due to present its “victory plan” to a meeting of allies later this week as it continues to push for more aid, permission to use Western long-range weapons to strike Russia, and further security guarantees.