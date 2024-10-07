Israel, Hamas, Hezbollah launch strikes as world marks Oct. 7 anniversary

Israeli, Hamas, and Hezbollah forces launched aerial strikes as people in Israel and around the world marked a year since Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack.

Vigils were held globally to commemorate the attack that left more than 1,100 dead in Israel, triggering its war on Gaza. Demonstrations were also held in support of Palestinians in a conflict that has so far killed more than 41,000 in the enclave and resulted in a humanitarian catastrophe.

Families of Israeli hostages still held in Gaza sounded a two-minute siren outside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Jerusalem residence on Monday morning. Mourners also returned to the site of the Nova festival in southern Israel, where more than 350 were killed by Hamas a year ago.

Fighting persisted on all sides: Israel bombarded Beirut overnight into Monday in what appeared to be its heaviest assault yet on the Lebanese capital, Hezbollah rockets struck Israel’s third largest city of Haifa early on Monday, and Hamas fired rockets into Tel Aviv.