Global governments react to October 7 anniversary

US President Joe Biden described the attacks as “the deadliest day for the Jewish people since the Holocaust,” adding that history would remember Oct. 7 as a “dark day” for Palestinians because of the conflict unleashed by Hamas.

US Vice President and Democratic candidate Kamala Harris described the attacks as “pure evil” and said she would do “everything in [her] power” to ensure Hamas is “never again able to govern Gaza,” while reiterating the Biden administration’s calls for a hostage and ceasefire deal in the enclave and a diplomatic solution across the Israel-Lebanon border. Harris also said she would “always fight for the Palestinian people to be able to realize their right to dignity, freedom, security, and self-determination.”