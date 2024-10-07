Ethiopian lawmakers choose new president

The role of president is largely ceremonial in Ethiopia, with limited political authority. Executive power is mainly wielded by the prime minister. Sahle-Work became Ethiopia’s first female president in 2018.

The outgoing president was appointed during the early years of the Abiy Ahmed premiership that saw prominent women appointed in important positions as part of an administration that sought to embrace gender parity for the first time.

In a post on X on Sunday that pressaged her impending resignation, she quoted a famous Amharic song about hopelessness and silence being the only option, stating: “I tried that for a whole year.”