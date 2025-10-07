US govt shutdown enters seventh day with no movement

The government shutdown is in its seventh day — and other than a brief presidential diversion, there’s nothing tangible cooking to get out of it.

President Donald Trump said he was talking to Democrats about a health care solution, only to have them immediately deny that any bipartisan conversations are happening.

Senate GOP leaders are considering cancelling next week’s recess if the shutdown continues into next week; the House is still planning to be out all this week.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune is not changing his tactics after the fifth failed vote on the House-passed continuing resolution. He’s willing to talk about expiring Obamacare subsidies, he said, “but it starts with ending the shutdown.” Thune could bring that same bill up for a sixth vote today.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer says the Groundhog Day march of the votes means it’s time for the GOP to negotiate.