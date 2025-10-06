Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal
Gulf newsletter icon
From Semafor Gulf
In your inbox, 3x per week
Sign up

Qatar invests $7.5B in Egypt’s coastal development

Oct 6, 2025, 8:05am EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
Aerial view of part of Egypt’s Red Sea Coast.
Amr Abdallah Dalsh/Reuters

Qatar is deepening its presence in Egypt after more than a decade of strained ties.

Doha is moving forward with a $7.5 billion investment package announced in April, as Cairo seeks foreign capital to stabilize its currency and revive the economy. Qatari Diar, the real estate arm of the Qatar Investment Authority, plans a major tourism project on the Red Sea in partnership with St. Regis, while QatarEnergy agreed on Sunday to acquire a 27% stake in an offshore block from Shell in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Gulf states have grown weary of handing cash to Egypt, and have instead focused their support on investments that generate returns. Saudi Arabia and the UAE are pouring tens of billions of dollars into projects in the country.

Manal Albarakati
AD