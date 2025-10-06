Frida Kahlo museum opens in artist’s former home

A new Frida Kahlo museum opened in her former Mexico City home, featuring a trove of letters and Kahlo’s only known mural.

Inhabited by four generations of Kahlos and nicknamed “the family’s heart,” Museo Casa Kahlo is just a short walk from Casa Azul, a museum in her former Coyoacán studio.

But where Azul represents “the artist,” Casa Kahlo reflects her “in flesh and bone,” a family member said, with art displayed amid artifacts paying homage to the artist’s robust family life: Visitors can view affectionate letters from Kahlo to her niece, a kitchen mural of birds and flowering fruit trees, and a basement refuge where Kahlo’s creative energy “feels tangible,” the restoration architect told The Art Newspaper.