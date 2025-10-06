Events Email Briefings
France’s new PM resigns after 27 days in office

Oct 6, 2025, 6:35am EDT
Sébastien Lecornu.
Sebastien Lecornu. Stephane Mahe/Pool/Reuters

France’s prime minister resigned less than a month after taking office, plunging the country deeper into a seemingly intractable political crisis.

Sébastien Lecornu — President Emmanuel Macron’s seventh premier — quit following widespread criticism over his new cabinet, which was largely unchanged from that of the prior government.

His departure showcases the short-term challenge facing Macron’s ministers, who have repeatedly failed to pass a budget in the face of far-right and far-left opposition, and the longer-term fear over the rise of the country’s main nationalist, anti-immigration party, which is topping opinion polls.

The impasse has left investors wary: A recent Deutsche Bank survey pegged France as the country most likely to face a government bond crisis.

Tom Chivers
