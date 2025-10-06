Cameroon’s Biya, world’s oldest head of state, readies for election

With less than a week until Cameroon’s election, the world’s oldest head of state appears to have a strong chance of victory. Paul Biya, the 92-year-old president who has been in power since 1982, is seeking an eighth term in polls that will open on Sunday.

Opposition parties have failed to form a united front against Biya, who has rejected calls to stand aside amid speculation about his health. His own daughter said she will not vote for him in a viral TikTok message.

The cocoa and oil-producing country faces several challenges including a longstanding separatist insurgency by Anglophone separatists and attacks by jihadist groups.

“Few observers expect Cameroon to hold a free and fair election,” International Crisis Group wrote in a recent note, cataloguing constraints on political freedom and restrictions on civil society groups that previously acted as independent electoral observers. It said the election “will be a stress test for the country’s stability.”