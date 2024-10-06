From Afrobeats to public policy: The reinvention of Banky W

💡 What inspired your switch from the entertainment business to public policy? My journey in the entertainment industry has been incredibly fulfilling. I have had the privilege of achieving a level of success for myself and creating pathways to success for others. Seeing talent flourish and dreams realized has always been a driving force for me. However, while I am grateful for the journey thus far, I realize that true, sustainable transformation requires more than creativity; it demands systemic change. I have a deep desire to see an entire generation empowered to succeed, but I know that individual success stories can only go so far. For lasting change, we need policies that support education, entrepreneurship and social welfare. That’s why I have evolved into seeking a public policy career.

💡What does Nollywood’s future hold on the global stage? There is a growing global appetite and audience for Nigerian and African content. Streaming platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney have begun investing in Nigerian media, and I believe this is just the beginning. Nigerian films and music have crossed borders, pushed boundaries, and redefined narratives of what the world can expect from our country and continent. Nollywood has the potential to significantly impact and influence global cinema and culture, just like Nigerian music has done.

AD

💡With your policy hat on, what can the US do to more efficiently tap into Africa’s growing workforce? For the US to tap into Africa’s workforce, the mindset has to be one of partnership as opposed to exploitation. The focus must, therefore, be on policies that promote mutual benefit. I’d love for us to foster business partnerships and joint ventures that would create job opportunities and stimulate economic growth in both regions. Additionally, simplifying visa and work permit processes for African professionals would enhance cross-border collaboration.

💡Do you want to get into politics full-time in Nigeria? I ran an impactful campaign for the House of Representatives elections in Nigeria, and it was unquestionably one of the most inspiring (and challenging) things I have ever done. It is too early to decide whether I would be willing and ready to run for office again. For now, I am focused on earning my policy management master’s degree at Georgetown University and seeking other ways to make a difference and create meaningful change in the world around me, whether in Nigeria, the US, or anywhere in between.

💡What Nigerian/African restaurant do you recommend in DC? The Continent DC, a phenomenal Nigerian restaurant and bar by Chef Tony. Another is a fantastic Kenyan restaurant called Swahili Village.