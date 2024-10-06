Trump’s return to site of assassination attempt underscores a transformed election

Donald Trump returned to the site of his first attempted assassination Saturday alongside tech billionaire Elon Musk, exactly one month before the US presidential election on Nov. 5.

The rally in Butler, Pennsylvania appeared to be an effort by Trump to recapture the spirit and momentum that immediately followed the July shooting, when he was hailed as a martyr and sat comfortably ahead of President Joe Biden in the polls.

Months later, Trump is in a deadlocked race against a different opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris, who embarks this week on a flurry of media appearances and interviews, ranging from The Howard Stern Show to Call Her Daddy, a podcast especially popular among Gen Z women, who overwhelmingly lean left.

AD

Severe storms in the southeast, escalation in the Middle East, and an unforeseen “October surprise” still threaten to further upend the election.