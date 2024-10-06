China and North Korea mark 75th diplomatic anniversary with promise of deepening ties

China and North Korea marked 75 years of diplomatic ties and reaffirmed their commitment to deepen cooperation Sunday. The two countries’ leaders praised China’s support for the hermit kingdom, and pledged “a new chapter” in bilateral relations, as well as emphasizing the need to “steadily consolidate” their partnership.

The exchange of bonhomie comes as the US and the West raise alarm over what some have dubbed an “axis of evil,” whereby there is growing military and economic cooperation between China, North Korea, Russia, and Iran that is fueling regional conflicts, including the war in Ukraine.

It would be wise not to overestimate the four countries’ cohesion, a former US State Department official said, stressing that their alliance is “not ideological unity, but convenience.” China is reluctant to form an explicit anti-West alliance, especially as Europe and the US remain key economic markets, some analysts observed, although others believe that the threat remains regardless.