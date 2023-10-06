Jailed Iranian rights activist Narges Mohammadi wins Nobel Peace Prize

Jeronimo Gonzalez /

Narges Mohammadi, a jailed Iranian human rights activist, won the 2023 Nobel Peace Prize.

The Iranian regime arrested Mohammadi 13 times between 1998 and 2015 for her efforts to promote human rights and freedom in Iran: She’s currently serving a 31-year prison sentence in the capital Tehran.

Though behind bars, Mohammadi has been vocal in her support for the protests that rocked Iran after the death last year of Mahsa Amini, 22, while in police custody for wearing her hijab improperly.

“This year’s Peace Prize also recognizes the hundreds of thousands of people who, in the preceding year, have demonstrated against the theocratic regime’s policies of discrimination and oppression targeting women,” the Nobel committee said in a statement.