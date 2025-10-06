Rampell’s decision to leave the Post for a startup demonstrates the challenges facing the DC paper as it tries to reshape its opinion coverage.

Hundreds of thousands of the paper’s readers abandoned it last year when Bezos decided not to endorse in the presidential election and to overhaul the opinion section. In the time since, the Post has shed much of its former staff, some of whom have found success producing the same content on other platforms. Jennifer Rubin’s new independent media outlet, The Contrarian has been one of the surprise hits of the year on Substack, registering in the fifth spot on Substack’s politics leaderboard — behind The Bulwark and The Free Press, which both have well over 100,000 paid subscribers.

The rebrand clearly cost the paper subscribers and readers. It’s unclear whether the Post’s decision to chart a new course will win over the moderate, pro-business readers Bezos seems to want to cultivate.

AD

The paper has also decided to chart a very different course on editorials from its closest competitor. While the New York Times has significantly cut back on its unsigned editorial board pieces, the Post appears to be moving in the opposite direction. Under its new editor, the paper has leaned into unsigned editorials with a centrist bent, publishing nearly one editorial board piece every day.

As Semafor noted last week, Post leadership and some staff have felt that while the paper is on a roll of important scoops (including several major pieces last week), media critics and competitors have largely ignored the work and instead continued to focus on departures — and the scoops that departing journalists are publishing in the pages of Post rivals.

But some of those wounds have been self-inflicted.

Last week, the paper announced it was hiring a slate of new opinion writers, including three conservative writers from outlets including The National Review and The Spectator. But that announcement was quickly overshadowed by a series of cuts the paper made to senior staff, including the paper’s longtime local opinion columnist. The organization also decided to end the contract of editorial writer David Hoffman, he confirmed to Semafor on Sunday. Hoffman won his second Pulitzer Prize last year for editorial writing.

Post employees were also frustrated by the manner in which staff were informed that they were losing their jobs. According to two Post staffers, some Jewish staffers were told they were losing their jobs on the religion’s day of atonement, Yom Kippur.